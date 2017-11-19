3 youths indicted for attempting to halt Amona evacuation

The Judea and Samaria District Police Prosecutors Unit filed three indictments this morning with the Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem against young activists who attempted to prevent the eviction of Amona this February.



According to the indictment, during eviction operations carried out by security forces in Amona, the youths were told that the area was a closed military area and that entry was prohibited.



Despite this, the three continued to climb the hill and did not heed police calls, with the intention of obstructing police from fulfilling their task.



The indictments against the three cite violations of a legal order and interference with a policeman in the performance of his duties.



In addition to these offenses, one of the three is charged with using force or threats to prevent arrest, and a second defendant is also charged with insulting a public servant.