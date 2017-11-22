Hazorfim’s Black Friday sale – 40% off everything on the site!

Hazorfim is currently running their annual Black Friday sale, offering 40% off every item on their official website.

Hazorfim’s Black Friday sale – 40% off sitewide!

Hazorfim is currently running their annual Black Friday Sale, with 40% Off every item on their official website.

The Black Friday Sale at Hazorfim is a once-a-year opportunity to purchase the most amazing sterling silver Judaica at the steepest discounts of the year. Whether you're looking to stock up on gifts for upcoming simchas (celebrations) or for your own home, there are lots of wonderful opportunities:

Silver menorahs – from $257

Silver kiddush cup sets – from $156

Silver candlesticks – from $206

Silver candelabras – from $442

Plus, an exclusive offer for Arutz 7 readers:

Save an extra 5% on all purchases over $350 by using the promo code: A7BF5

Humble origins

The story of Hazorfim is a remarkable and yet familiar tale: A young immigrant, persecuted in his country of origin, set out to build a new life in a new land. This was the story of Yosef Merdinger, who in 1949 arrived in Israel with little more than his toolbox and the shirt on his back. Inspired by the spirit of silver and his respect for the heritage and tradition of silversmiths, Yosef's bold vision was to preserve the art of hand-crafting pure silver pieces and Judaica.

Friends reunited

In 1952, Hazorfim was born. Yosef, an already accomplished silversmith, teamed up with two childhood friends: Wilhelm Kerner and Michael Steinmetz. During these early days, the kitchen in one of their family homes doubled as a workshop, where the three friends perfected their skills, recreating classic European designs of beauty and elegance.

When the company had grown sufficiently, Hazorfim moved their creative center to a small facility in Tel Aviv. Here, the partners gathered an elite group of silver artisans selected for their creativity, skill, expertise, and uncompromising standards.

Next generation

Yosef's son Yakov was given the freedom and encouragement to explore his father's workshop. At the tender age of eight, he started working at Hazorfim during school vacations. Even at this young age it was apparent that Yakov shared both his father's talent and his love for the art of hand-crafting silver. By the age of thirteen Yakov was independently, designing and bringing to life pieces which are now considered classic examples of the Hazorfim brand.

Hazorfim today

From its humble origins Hazorfim has designed and created unique, pure silver artworks, growing in reputation to become both the largest silver plant in the world and the standard bearer for silversmiths around the globe. Now, as always, Hazorfim combines traditional techniques with innovation to fashion beautiful, hand-crafted Judaica silver pieces which bring style, beauty and tradition to any home.

Hazorfim’s master craftsmen imagine and create flawless pieces of ceremonial Jewish art crafted from pure silver, each item preserving the ancient spirit and the art of silver for all generations to come.

Hazorfim’s Black Friday sale is valid only at Hazorfim.com. The sale ends on Motzei Shabbat (Saturday night) at 11:59 pm EST.





Loading....



