Trump mocks Clinton: Try again in three years

Trump calls Clinton "the worst loser of all time", urges her to get on with her life.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday took a shot on Twitter at his former rival, Hillary Clinton, calling on her to try running for president again in 2020.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party,” wrote Trump.

“Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!” he added.

Since losing the 2016 presidential election to Trump, Clinton has continued to criticize him. In September, she warned that Trump “is a clear and present danger to America” and said she is "convinced" that his associates worked secretly with Russia to defeat her bid for presidency.

Last month, Clinton ripped Trump over his decision not to recertify the nuclear deal with Iran, saying his threat to pull out of the accord is "dangerous" and suggesting he is undermining the validity of the United States' promises to other nations.

In her recently released book, “What Happened”, Clinton wrote that during the campaign Trump had invaded her personal space during a presidential debate in St. Louis.

"No matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces," Clinton wrote. "It was incredibly uncomfortable."

"My skin crawled," she added.

Recent reports indicated that a controversial dossier against Trump compiled ahead of the 2016 presidential election which suggested he colluded with the Russian government was produced at the behest of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.