Fires blaze in several Tel Aviv businesses

Firefighters gain control of blaze affecting several Tel Aviv businesses, police open investigation.

A short time ago, an explosion was heard in "Max 20," at the intersection of Allenby, Gruzenberg, and Mazeh streets in Tel Aviv.

The explosion was revealed to be a fire affecting several businesses in a building on Gruzenberg Street.

Firefighters arriving at the scene gained control of the flames.

No one is trapped or injured.

Allenby Street is currently closed to traffic, and drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

It is not clear what caused the blaze. Israel Police are investigating.