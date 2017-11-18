The trial of the doctors from hell

The horrific account of Nazi experiments on humans as related by an eye witness - Vivien Spitz, the court stenographer at the trial of 23 Concentration Camp Doctors.

She recorded verbatim the words that came out of the mouths of the perpetrators and of the witnesses who survived the heinous experiments.

This is the chilling story of human depravity and ultimate justice. An account of torture and murder by experiment in the name of scientific research and patriotism.

It's a piece of 20th century history that everyone should know about.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast