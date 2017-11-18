Do you understand your investment contract?

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Nobel Prize winner, Professor Oliver Hart of Harvard University define what contracts are and how an investment contract can be the silver lining in a situation or the death knell.

They explore why many people don't actually read their contracts and the problems that can cause. Professor Hart stresses the importance of contracts in everyday life and why a written contract is sometimes up to interpretation.

Is your bank or brokerage firm the best one to help you? Doug shares the story of an American citizen who opened an investment account through an Israeli bank and the problems that resulted. Tune in to learn how to find the right people to help you build your portfolio.





Click here to download the podcast