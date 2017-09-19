'Reject petitions against Regulation Law'

The Knesset's legal advisor attorney Eyal Yinon and Knesset legal representative Avital Sompulinsky submitted to the Supreme Court today (Tuesday) the Knesset's response to petitions demanding annulment of the Regulation Law governing lands in Judea and Samaria.

In response, the Knesset submitted a request to reject the petitions, relying on the government's position submitted to the Supreme Court by attorney Harel Arnon.

"The Knesset will argue that the uniqueness of the existing situation in Judea and Samaria and the circumstances that created it, the fact that the law is a specific solution that seeks to address the past only, and the clear political issues involved, yet alongside a thorough and in-depth legislative process, lead to the conclusion that the petitions should be rejected and that the Knesset be left with broad discretionary maneuvering in dealing with the issue.

"The law does not seek, therefore, to change the rules of the game in Judea and Samaria land laws henceforth, but is a specific solution addressing the past, the complex and unique reality created in the region."

The chairmen of the Knesset Land of Israel Lobby, MKs Yoav Kish and Bezalel Samotrich praised the response.

"The document supports the government's response seeking to reject the petition and allow the just law that we enacted to work and put an end to the absurd situation in which those who lost in the ballot promote settlement evacuations through the Supreme Court. The law will provide justice for everyone: Both the settlers and the landowners who receive increased compensation, in money or in land. We put it to the High Court justices that the law also allows them to refrain from absurd rulings of destruction for its own sake: Honor the Knesset and refrain from disqualifying the law," the two urged.