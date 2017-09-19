Watch: Netanyahu mobbed on Manhattan streets

Prime Minister Netanyahu walked the streets of Manhattan, greeting passersby and police officers. 'I'm not saying hi to him, I'm Muslim.'

Surrounded by a phalanx of bodyguards, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara walked the streets of Manhattan Monday, shaking hands with passersby and greeting police officers.

Passerbys greeted Netanyahu and his wife with 'Shalom', and chanted 'Israel'. One woman can be seen hugging Sara Netanyahu, who also made a point of shaking a policewoman's hand.

Not all were happy to see Netanyahu -one could be heard telling his friend "I'm not shaking hands with him, I'm Muslim".

A pair of police officers warmly shook hands with the premier, and Netanyahu asked a Pakistani man where exactly he was from. "Where are you originally from?" he asked. "Karachi?"

Netanyahu also asked a SWAT officer if he was carrying an M4 assault rifle. "It's a good gun," Netanyahu told him.

Netanyahu is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. The Prime Minister met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Trump Monday, and will address the United Nations on Tuesday.