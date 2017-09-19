Watch: Neo-Nazi knocked out on Seattle street corner

A white supremacist sporting a swastika armband was confronted and knocked unconscious but unidentified assailants Sunday, after he allegedly harassed an African American passenger while riding on a bus.

Social media users who observed the white supremacist harassing the black passenger shared the incident on Facebook and Twitter, with a description of his appearance.

Within an hour and a half, at around 4:00 p.m. local time, the white supremacist was spotted at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Pine, where he was confronted by individuals believed to be responding to the reports shared via social media. In a video recording of the confrontation, the neo-Nazi can be seen being struck in the face before falling to the ground unconscious.

The Seattle Police Department reported that the white supremacist was found by officers responding to reports of a fight.

“Police were on scene in 5 mins & found him on the ground,” the SPD tweeted. “He declined to provide info about incident & left after removing his armband. No one else at the scene contacted officers to make a report about the incident.”