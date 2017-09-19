'Build in Judea and Samaria'

Former Likud minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday gave an interview to Arutz Sheva, in which he urged the Israeli government to approve construction throughout Judea and Samaria.

Sa'ar unexpectedly stepped down from politics before the last election, citing personal reasons, but earlier this year announced he was returning to political life and would run with the Likud.

"I am a member of the Likud, I remained in the Likud all this time. I am a member of the movement's Central Committee, and certainly when the elections come, I will also run for office," Sa’ar told Arutz Sheva in a reference to his future in the ruling party, though he would not specify which role he wished to play in the next government.

"All the political questions are less important to me. I look at an approach, that’s the significant thing. In due time, we will receive the power to perform different functions from the members of the movement. There is no point at this moment in talking about hypothetical situations,” he said.

Asked whether he would run against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Sa’ar replied, "The movement made a decision about the Likud candidate for the next elections, so why deal with theoretical matters?”

Sa’ar, who has frequently visited Judea and Samaria since he announced his return to political life, said Israel must build in the region a lot more.

"I think that the political circumstances have changed, we have more room to maneuver, and I think we have to build more in Judea and Samaria, and also in Jerusalem. There is great importance to this and I hope that we will soon see construction in Beit El as well as in other places.”

"I assume that both the Prime Minister and all the ministers of the current government are interested in the same thing," Sa'ar continued, noting that one cannot wait for American approval of construction, since the entire settlement enterprise was not built following international or American consent.

The former minister also addressed the investigations against Netanyahu's and offered words of encouragement.

"The Prime Minister is going through difficult times, and I want to strengthen him and express hope that he will emerge from the crisis and that the coming year will bring with it good news," Sa’ar said.

“I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year, a year of fulfilling their dreams and for the entire nation of Israel a year of prosperity, a year of success, a year of security and good news,” he concluded.