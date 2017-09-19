Iranian army chief threatens Haifa and Tel Aviv

The head of the Iranian army says Tehran will raze the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv if Israel makes “any mistake”.

“The notion that the Zionist regime of Israel will not be existing 25 years from now does not mean that it would have a full time span of 25 years to live,” threatened Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, who became commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army last month.

“Israel should remain silent and count down the days to its death, because any minor mistake would lead to its demise as fast as lightning,” the general added, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

Several weeks ago, Mousavi predicted that the “Zionist regime of Israel” will not exist in 25 years, stating that Iran will be the side which decides how to end a war, if one were to break out against the country.

The Iranian general is hardly the only Iranian official to have threatened Israel. In December, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that Israel could be destroyed within 25 years through a united “Palestinian struggle”.

“The Zionist regime -- as we have already said -- will cease to exist in the next 25 years if there is a collective and united struggle by the Palestinians and the Muslims against the Zionists,” he said.

Khamenei has in the past referred to Israel as a “cancer” and has also threatened to "annihilate" the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.