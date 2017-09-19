Netanyahu satisfied with meeting with Trump

"Together we are bringing the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights," tweeted Prime Minister after meeting Trump.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday expressed satisfaction with his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York.

“Under your leadership, the alliance between the United States and Israel has never been stronger,” Netanyahu tweeted.

“Was great meeting with you today @realDonaldTrump. Together we are bringing the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights,” he added, and also thanked Trump for standing alongside Israel in the UN.

Speaking earlier at the start of his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu said, “I look forward to discussing with you how we can address together what you rightly called is the terrible nuclear deal with Iran and how to roll back Iran's growing aggression in the region, especially in Syria.”

“As you said, we will discuss the way we can seize the opportunity for peace between Israel and the Palestinians and between Israel and the Arab world, I think these things go together and we look forward to talking about how we can advance both,” he added.

“Finally, we're going to be speaking tomorrow at the UN, and I want to say that under President Trump, America's position towards Israel with the UN has been unequivocal; it's been strong; it's got both clarity and conviction. And I want to thank you on behalf of the people of Israel and Israel's many friends around the world,” concluded Netanyahu.