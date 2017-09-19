Video: They deserve dignity

FOOD CARDS are the most preferred, dignified, cost effective, fastest and efficient method of providing meaningful and appreciated food assistance.

More than 150,000 needy Israeli families require food assistance for the upcoming High Holidays. Hundreds of local and international organizations try to help them but unfortunately many requests are left unanswered.

Global Jewish Assistance & Relief works directly with local Ministry of Welfare offices across Israel and partner organizations, ensuring the quickest and most efficient delivery system of food assistance to the most vulnerable.

Each family receives our prepaid FOOD CARD with 300 Shekel to help defray their holiday food costs.

Our overhead and operational costs are covered by a portion of the rebates we receive from the participating grocery chains with the balance ensuring that 100% of your donation is given to the needy families!

More than 2,000 GJARN FOOD CARDS have already been funded and sent out to needy families.Thousands more await their FOOD CARDS.

WE CANNOT FEED THEM THIS YOM TOV SEASON WITHOUT YOUR HELP!

Please help us double our efforts and feed another 2,000 families fighting hunger with dignity.