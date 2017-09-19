Civil Administration declares: 'Development year for settlement'

Judea and Samaria council heads toast New Year with Civil Administration head Brig Gen Achvat Ben Hur, who became grandfather this week.

The heads of the Judea and Samaria councils took part today (Monday) in a toast to the New Year with the head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Achvat Ben Hur.

During the meeting, Ben Hur presented council heads with news that he is currently promoting dozens of projects in a variety of fields for settlement of the Judea and Samaria region, including 11 industrial zones at Sha'ar Hashomron, Modi'in Illit, Betar Illit, and Mesila.

Ben Hur also noted that Civil Administration efforts to increase Judea and Samaria's water supply already yielded results this past summer, during which operation of the Ariel 1 well was approved, water added to the Karnei Shomron axis, an increase in the water supply to Megilot approved as well as the start of the Shivtin 5 well drilling.

In addition, enforcement actions were carried out against water theft in Bardala in Area B, in the southern Hevron hills, and in the villages of Azzun, Atma, and Kutra.

In the field of transportation, the Civil Administration is working to implement a five-year plan, already being implemented in the Gush Etzion traffic circle bypass works, continuing on to finishing the Adam Interchange, placing traffic lights at Givat Asaf junction, and establishing a traffic circle in Kochav Yaakov.

The head of the Administration noted that every year about one million tourists visit nature reserves throughout Judea and Samaria, and said that archeological gardens are now being developed in Itamar and Kedumim, and with Civil Administration funding, Rachel's Tomb was connected to lighting and water.