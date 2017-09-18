Watch: Jewish teen beaten during arrest

A 17-year-old Jewish resident of Samaria was arrested this afternoon (Monday) by police near Har Bracha.

The boy is suspected of violating an active administrative order against him. Eyewitnesses report the detectives jumped on the boy and arrested him with disproportionate violence.

In the video the photographer repeatedly pleads with the police to ease up on the 17-year-old, saying the boy was offering no resistance. At one point, one of the arresting officers remarks, "It's good that you're recording, so you can catch him resisting."

A lawyer from the Honenu legal aid organization is representing the detainee.

Today, dozens of youths from all over Judea and Samaria are under administrative restriction orders. The orders are declared without trial or evidence and signed by the OC Central Command, Roni Numa.

The orders subject the youths to various restrictions - banishment from Judea and Samaria or other venues, house arrest, and forbidden contact with friends.

Update: Arutz Sheva has learned that a complaint has been filed on the basis of the arrest video.