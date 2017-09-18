Who are the richest Israelis?

Forbes Israel's just released their list of the country's 100 richest people.

Like the previous two years, all of this year's members are billionaires. However, this is the first time that the combined wealth of everyone on the list stretches into the trillions.

The top ten on the list is still dominated by known names form the industry and finance sectors, but it is possible to see from year to year how the technology giants and young start-ups are showered with money. Some are more veteran on the list, such as CheckPoint's founders, and some are relatively new, such as Teddy Sagi and Wework founder Adam Neumann.

After being ousted last year by shipping tycoon Eyal Ofer, Patrick Drahi is again the richest man in Israel. Drei's fortune now stands at NIS 49 billion ($13.9 billion), much of it from his controlling stake in the Netherlands-based telecom group Altice.

Shmuel Harlap, whose fortune jumped following the sale of Mobileye was promoted to 19th place on the list with a net worth of NIS 7.1 billion ($2 billion) and Rami Levy, who despite the investigations against him, is currently worth NIS 2.1 billion ($569 million).

Some well-known names were booted from Israel's top 100 richest men, such as Lev Leviev, and Shaul Elovitch, who is facing a complicated investigation into his affairs. However, Arnon Milchan's position is unchanged from 2016, despite Milchan being probed over expensive gifts he lavished on Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The top ten:

Patrick Drahi - NIS 49 billion ($13.9 billion

Eyal Ofer - NIS 33.6 billion ($9.5 billion)

The Wertheimer family - NIS 20 billion ($5.6 billion)

Shari Arison - NIS 20 billion $5.6 billion)

Arnon Milchan - NIS 19.5 billion ($5.5 billion)

The Azrieli family - NIS 18 billion ($5.1 billion)

Yitzhak Tshuva - NIS 14.1 billion ($4 billion)

Teddy Sagi - NIS 13 billion ($3.7 billion)

Shaul Shani - NIS 12.1 billion ($3.4 billion)

Gil Shwed - NIS 10.7 billion ($3 billion)