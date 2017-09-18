Gafni challenges Alsheikh on police violence

'Those who lack courage to face public and take responsibility unfit to head police,' after police violence at last night's demonstration.

Finance Committee Chair MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism), spoke today (Monday) with Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan.

In their conversation, Gafni told Erdan that last night's disproportionate use of police force at last night's demonstration must not be overlooked.

"This is unbridled violence that must not be dismissed, especially when it comes to policemen who are responsible for maintaining public order," Gafni told Erdan.

The Minister replied to MK Gafni that the matter had been scrutinized by the police investigation's unit Mahash and would not be whitewashed, but would be treated in the most appropriate manner.

Gafni, meanwhile, relentlessly criticized police commissioner Roni Alshich, who has yet to issue a public statement about the police violence.

"The head of the system must say his word and not hide," Gafni said. "This was a very serious act perpetrated by the police and those who lack courage to stand up to the public and to take responsibility is unfit to head the police."