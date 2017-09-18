Trump: Fate of Iran nuclear deal depends on UN enforcement

President Trump said that the US will abandon the Iran deal if the United Nations body enforcing it isn't tough enough.

US President Donald Trump said that the US will abandon the Iran nuclear deal if the United Nations body enforcing the deal is too lenient with Iranian violations.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry read out the message from the president at an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting Monday in Vienna. The United States has been demanding that the IAEA be allowed to inspect Iran's military bases, something that the Islamic Republic has ruled out.

The warning comes as the October deadline to certify Iran's compliance with their terms of the deal looms. Trump reluctantly said that Iran was complying with the terms in July, but launched a blistering critique on Iran, who he said "had violated the spirit of the deal", and recently downplayed the chances that he will recertify the deal in October.

Under a law passed in conjunction with the Iranian deal, the president reports to Congress every 90 days on Iran’s compliance with the deal and is required to certify that the Tehran regime has not violated the agreement.

Trump had campaigned on canceling the Iran agreement, which he called "the worst deal in history", and is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu on Tuesday ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled address to the United Nations General Assembly. Netanyahu is expected to press President Trump to withdraw the US from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, declaring the Tehran regime to be in violation of the agreement.

On Monday, former IDF Military Intelligence head Major General Amos Yadlin called Netanyahu's intention to nullify the deal "a fantasy." Yadlin explained on Twitter that "the agreement is not between the US and Israel, it is between Iran and the six powers. The US withdrawal from the agreement is a preferred option, but only if there is an orderly strategy and realistic alternatives that will distance Iran from the nuclear program."