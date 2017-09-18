Samaria Regional Council head fights illegal dumping

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan is fed up with waiting for the Civil Administration's environmental inspectors, who are unable to stop criminals from dumping garbage illegally in his area of jurisdiction.

Every day, dozens of tons of construction waste and asphalt fragments are dumped in an area near the village of Tzufim, and Dagan decided that it was time to act. Last Friday, Dagan waited by the landfill along with Tzufim residents and managed to catch the perpetrators in the act.

Dagan spoke with the head of the Civil Administration, Brig. Gen. Achvat Ben Hur, and with Ministry of Environmental Protection Director-General Yisrael Danzinger until the environmental supervision officer arrived. The officer initially denied that the dozens of trucks were using an illegal landfill, but admitted that he was wrong after Dagan showed him the waste that was buried next to the road.

Dozens of trucks that had arrived to dump their waste illegally were forced to turn around after encountering Dagan and the angry Tzufim residents. Dagan said that he was spurred to act after witnessing the Civil Administration's failure to act.

"We have been warning about this for a year and a half and nothing has changed," said Dagan. "I want it to be clear that we will stop these trucks with our bodies until this outrage stops. They are disposing tens of tons a day of garbage near Tzufim without permits and at all hours of the day."

Dagan declared that "This will not continue. Anyone who thinks that Samaria is the wild west, and that we don't enforce things here, is mistaken."

The Regavim movement was forced to petition the High Court of Justice to force the Civil Administration to stop the unlicensed dumping after the Samaria Regional Council appealed to the Civil Administration in vain to take action.