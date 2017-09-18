Israel's Jewish population tops 6.5 million

69 years after founding, Israel boasts highest fertility rate in OECD, with a total population of over 8.7 million.

Israel’s Jewish population grew 2.3% percent from September 2016 to September 2017, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported Monday, rising to approximately 6,523,000.

Out of a total population of 8,743,000 people, Jews make up 74.6% of Israel’s population – a slight decrease compared to 2016, when Israel’s 6,377,000 Jews made up 74.8% of the country.

Israeli Arabs, by contrast, grew as a proportion of the total population, rising from 1,771,000 or 20.8% of the country, to 1,824,000, or 20.9%, an increase of 3% over the past year.

In addition, Israel is home to some 396,000 people not classified as either Arabs or Jews, a majority of whom are non-Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union. People in this category now make up 4.5% of the population, compared to 4.4% a year ago.

According to CBS projections, Israel’s population will reach 10 million by the year 2024 and top 15 million in 2048. The CBS also forecasts Israel growing to more than 20 million by the year 2065.

Over the course of 2016, 181,405 babies were born, giving Israel a total fertility rate of 3.11, the highest in the OECD.

The average life expectancy in Israel is 84.2 for women and 80.7 for men.