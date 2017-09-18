Northern Jerusalem to get its own Central Bus Station

The Transportation Ministry and Jerusalem municipality, together with the Moriah Jerusalem Development Corporation, began work on a new Central Bus Station for northern Jerusalem.

The new station will be located at the Golda Commercial Center in the city's Ramot neighborhood. It will serve residents of Jerusalem's northern neighborhoods. With a passenger terminal and a large bus parking lo, the new station is expected to significantly relieve traffic at the entrance to the city.

An underground passageway will allow for easy access to the new terminal, which will include eleven platforms and serve both intercity and local buses.

Twenty dunams (five acres) will provide parking space for a total of 250 buses, most of which are currently parked at the entrance to Jerusalem. A green roof with large planters will be placed over the new parking lot.

The entire project is estimated to cost 350 million shekels.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, with the parking lot reaching completion in 2020 and the terminal reaching completion in 2021.

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) noted, that "constructing a new Central Bus Station in Jerusalem is another step in the the Ministry's transportation revolution. This is happening all over Israel, including in large metropolitan areas."

"This is another joint project between the Transportation Ministry and the Jerusalem municipality. It will improve the accessibility of public transportation in northern Jerusalem, and improve residents' quality of life. In addition, travel time to various destinations will be significantly reduced."

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said, "Jerusalem is growing, developing, and flourishing. We are working continuously to improve and strengthen the city's transportation system, for the sake of Jerusalem's residents. This project will significantly reduce traffic, especially in the city's northern neighborhoods, and it will make it easier to enter and exit the city. I thank the Transportation Minister for his dedication to Jerusalem and his willingness to work to develop and strengthen our city."

Katz also noted that he is expanding the Jerusalem section of Highway 60, to the tune of 850 million shekels. The expansion includes an additional lane in each direction, as well as a lane intended solely for public transportation. Since this will allow for more commuters, additional housing units are being planned in the surrounding areas of Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Tzur Hadassah, and others.