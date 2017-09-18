All eyes on Trump's maiden UN speech Tuesday

Trump will make his first-ever speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, where his aides say he will reaffirm America's leadership.

Senior White House official Kellyanne Conway said that President Donald Trump will support America's allies and pressure its enemies in his debut address to the United Nations.

Trump will make his first-ever speech at the UN on Tuesday. His highly-anticipated address to the General Assembly is considered to be the centerpiece of a slate of talks by world leaders this past week.

Conway told Fox News that Trump will use the United Nation's platform to broadcast strength towards America's adversaries. "This country wants a leader who is tough on terrorism, that won't coddle them, that won't apologize for America around the world," she said, in a jab at former President Obama, who critics charged had apologized for the United States.

"Trump will be promoting peace, he will be promoting prosperity, and he will be promoting sovereignty and accountability. Weaving throughout these three themes and goals will be the reaffirmation of America's global leadership," Conway added.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley echoed similar sentiments, saying at a White House briefing on Friday that Trump's speech will reward America's allies. "He slaps the right people, he hugs the right people and he comes out very strong in the end," she told reporters.

“I think that he will make quite an impact."

Trump had slammed the United Nations in the past as "a club for people to . . . have a good time", and campaigned on an 'America First' platform that shunned global multilateralism.