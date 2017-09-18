Classified report: IDF isn't prepared to fight Syria

Likud MK refuses to sign report because it criticizes PM Netanyahu.

A special report from the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee warns of several lacks in the IDF's preparedness for war with Syria Channel 2 reported Monday morning.

The report will soon be submitted to the Knesset.

As a result of the report, a political war broke out between Committee members, after some of the report's authors laid responsibility for the issues on the Israeli government and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The report is signed by Committee Chairman MK Avi Dichter (Likud) and MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid).

Likud MK Yoav Kisch refused to sign the report, partly because of its criticism of Netanyahu.

Most of the report is extremely classified information, and only a small portion will be published. However, Security Cabinet members who read the entire report said it is "profound and wise".