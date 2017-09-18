25% of petitions to Supreme Court relate to Judea and Samaria

In 87% of all cases sides come to an agreement on their own, without court intervention.

The State Attorney Office on Monday submitted the 2016 annual report, showing that a full quarter of petitions submitted to the Supreme Court relate to Judea and Samaria.

Out of 2,630 cases opened in the Supreme Court, 82% were petitions 6% were appeals, and 5% were appeals on administrative matters. Of the 2,630 cases, 1,800 were closed the same year, and two thirds were rejected. The remaining third were completely or partially accepted.

In 87% of cases, the two sides came to an agreement on their own, without court intervention. In 81% of cases accepted by the Supreme Court, the government agreed to the plea and court intervention was not required.

Approximately 25% of petitions to the Supreme Court dealt with administrative issues, and another 25% were focused on Judea and Samaria.

Out of 1,800 of State Attorney Office employees, 1,000 are prosecutors, and 66% of the prosecutors are women. Half of these are younger than age 39. The number of Arab employees grew by16% in 2016 to 8% of the total number of workers and numbering 140. Half of these are prosecutors.