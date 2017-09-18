Trump, Netanyahu to meet ahead of Iran deal certification

Netanyahu expected to lobby Trump to drop out of Iranian nuclear deal, discuss president's plans to reboot peace talks with PA.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is slated to meet with President Donald Trump in New York Monday, ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump, who last met with the Israeli leader during his May visit to Israel, has planned a one-hour meeting with Netanyahu beginning at 1:00 p.m. local time, during which time the two are expected to discuss the Iran nuclear deal as well as the Trump administration’s efforts to reboot negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Talks between Israel and the PA have been suspended since 2014.

The Prime Minister is expected to press President Trump to withdraw the US from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, declaring the Tehran regime to be in violation of the agreement. Under a law passed in conjunction with the Iranian deal, the president reports to congress every 90 days on Iran’s compliance with the deal, and is required to certify that the Tehran regime has not violated the agreement.

Next month, the president is scheduled to rule on Iran’s compliance with the deal, thus determining whether the US will scuttle or retain the controversial agreement.

Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump will be followed by sit-downs with the Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame.

On Tuesday, President Trump will give his first address to the UN General Assembly. Prime Minister Netanyahu will address the body later that day.

President Trump will also be meeting with PA chief Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday, hoping to revive efforts to bring Israeli and PA leaders together for a US-backed regional peace summit.