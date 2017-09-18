'Joy after a year of pain'

Dozens of Israelis responded to the call on social media to attend the sheva brachot of Orit Mark, daughter of Rabbi Michael Mark, who was murdered in a terrorist attack last year.

Orit married Daniel Ettinger last Wednesday night. A "sheva brachot" is one of the seven festive meals held during the days following a wedding at which the seven marriage blessings are said..

"The wedding was an exciting moment for us," Orit told Arutz Sheva. "After a year in which the Jewish people supported and helped us, we wanted to share our joy with with everyone. We decided to hold the event tonight to thank everyone and so that everyone could happily join us after a year of pain."

Rabbi Mark, chief administrator of the hesder yeshiva in Otniel and father of ten, was driving with his family in July, 2016 when terrorists opened fire at his car. His wife and two of his children were wounded, while Rabbi Mark himself was murdered.