Netanyahu prepares UN speech

Speech not expected to be finalized until after meeting with President Trump tomorrow.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu continues to refine the speech he will deliver to the UN General Assembly this Tuesday.

The speech is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. New York time, and will be broadcast live on the evening news in Israel.

Netanyahu's speech is expected to focus on the Iranian threat. The prime minister is expected to list the many ways in which Iran threatens not only Israel, but the rest of the world as well. He will call upon world leaders to change their policies and take a harder line against the ayatollahs.

Netanyahu's advisors have been tight-lipped over whether there will be a 'gimmick' to this year's speech. Netanyahu famously used a picture of a cartoon bomb during his General Assembly speech in 2012 to demonstrate the amount of uranium enrichment Iran would need to become a nuclear threshold state.

Netanyahu's speech will immediately follow the speeches of the presidents of Turkey and Qatar.

It is possible that the speech will be affected by the meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump on Monday, the third such meeting since Trump was inaugurated. The meeting is expected to focus on Israel's demands that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal be changed, as well as Israel's concerns that Iran will establish a military presence close to the Syrian border with Israel.

According to American reports, Trump wants to dedicate most of the meeting to the Arab-Israeli peace process, which he believes is progressing slower than he had hoped for. Trump still hopes to hold a summit with Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Netanyahu will leave New York immediately following his speech Tuesday in order to return to Israel for the beginning of Rish Hashana, which starts Wednesday night.