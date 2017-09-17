Israel aids hurricane-ravaged Florida residents

At the end of the day, or at the end of a delegation, I learned about perspective, modernity, dissonance, and about saving lives.

We arrived in the Florida Keys (the southernmost chain of islands in the US). The Israelife Mission (consisting of United Hatzalah and rescue units) went to the areas which were hardest hit by Irma.



We saw destruction that would take more time to rehabilitate. We saw trees that collapsed on houses and boats that were left in the middle of the road or were dashed in the bay.



There is no electricity or running water.

When a terrible heat envelops all.

And at the same time there are still people ...

Yes, if they could not be evacuated ...

The disabled, the sick, the elderly, etc.

Throughout all the delegations I participated in, I understood that saving lives is not only about resuscitating a severely injured person.

To save lives is to treat a gash that may become infected because there is no one else to do it.

To save lives is to lift up a disabled person who has stumbled and has been lying naked for three days on the floor.

To save lives is to succeed in repairing an emergency generator for a cancer patient who must be kept cool.

And sometimes ...

To save lives is just to come and say "Hello: we are here. What do you need?"

There is no doubt that this mission in the US is different from anything I have seen or experienced anywhere else in the world.

The modern world has its benefits. It can be so pleasant and comfortable. But it also brings with it a number of challenges.

Today, on the anniversary of the passing of the Chafetz Chaim [Rabbi Yisrael Meir Kagan], the one who recommended that we all guard our tongues. What we say, how much,and how we say it...

It seems to me that if we were sitting together for coffee, he would say that what we should truly guard is the heart.

The heart that is compassionate, honest, considerate and accepting.



But for this modern Miami writer it seems that while guarding the heart is the ultimate goal, in the meantime it is enough to guard the tongue.

So before the last Shabbat of the year, when we are divided here and in Israel, it seems to me that this whole heart belongs of all of us together, even if they chose to go out to the edge of the world to rescue people and help. And if not then they will at least give hope and a certain light.

And you chose to allow this, as one whole family.

And maybe, just maybe, this good which comes from all of us will positively motivate others, who will then in turn do good in the world.