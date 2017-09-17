Terminally ill woman granted last wish - sees grandson join IDF

"Ambulance of Wishes" is an initiative of Magen David Adom, which aims to fulfill the requests of people dealing with serious or terminal illnesses and who have lost their mobility.

The fulfillment of each wish is carefully planned in coordination with the patient's doctor and in the manner best suited for each patient.

On Thursday, MDA fulfilled the wish of Ruti Yulzari, a 69-year-old cancer patient from Rehovot, to attend the IDF induction ceremony of her grandson, Matan Blumenfeld, at the Western Wall.

MDA's "Ambulance of Wishes" arrived at Ruti's house in Rehovot. The ambulance was driven by MDA paramedic Doron Haref. MDA paramedics Tal Peleg, Hila Ritzkar, and Idan Asulin also helped bring Ruti to the Western Wall in time for the induction ceremony.

During the event, Ruti met with her grandson, Matan, and watched the induction ceremony while the ambulance crew waited nearby. Afterwards, the MDA team brought Ruti home from the ceremony.

"It was a very moving experience," said MDA paramedic Tal Peleg. "I recently joined the Ambulance Wish Team and this was actually the first 'wish' I've participated in. It was an experience that I will never forget. Throughout the trip, we heard from Ruti about her family, and when we reached the Western Wall plaza we saw her excitement, and we were excited for her. It's a huge source of pride to take part in this and to help a woman who wants to see her grandson the soldier sworn into the IDF, to give the patient a chance to realize his dream and achieve small moments of happiness during a difficult struggle."

Ruti said: "On my behalf and on my family's behalf, I would like to thank the MDA 'Ambulance of Wishes' team, which enabled me to attend the inauguration ceremony of my beloved grandson, Matan. Be strong and continue your important and blessed work. Thank you so much."

Newly sworn-in Matan also praised the MDA program which enabled his grandmother to attend the ceremony.

"I am very excited that my grandmother was able to attend my swearing-in ceremony, and I am proud to be in the IDF and to serve in the Paratrooper's brigade."