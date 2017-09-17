MK Yehuda Glick tweets photo of yeshiva boys on Temple Mount 'charging souls up for New Year.'

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) tweeted a photo of students and faculty of the Makor Chaim yeshiva in Gush Etzion on the Temple Mount in preparation for the Jewish New Year.

The yeshiva is closely linked to prolific author, Jewish thinker, and commentator of Talmud and Hasidism, Rabbi Adin Even Yisrael (Steinsaltz), who inspires staff and students with his persona and broad teaching.

Glick captioned the photo: "50 students of Yeshivat Makor Chaim are charging up their souls for the New Year, at the only place in the world a Jew is commanded to go. 'The people of Israel ascended the mountain'."