British flight held on Paris tarmac over terror threat

Security forces surround plane, search passengers and baggage after reports of 'direct threat.'

A British Airways plane on a tarmac at Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris was reportedly evacuated this morning due to a security threat.

According to the UK’s Sunday Express, police and fire vehicles surrounded the plane amidst reports of a “direct threat.”

One passenger tweeted, “On British Airways flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles.

"Apparently an individual has made a direct threat to this aircraft. We will all be led off the aircraft & baggage searched in due course.

“Everybody’s been individually searched by armed officers and given all clear. Now hold luggage is being searched by dogs," he added.

Another passenger later tweeted that passengers and luggage have been cleared.

The news comes as police continue operations over Friday’s terror bombing at a London train station, during which 29 were injured. So far, two suspects have been arrested in connection to the attack.