'We won't allow Iran to take control over Syria'

Trump reportedly emphasizes 'US will not leave Israel alone in the arena,' as Iran tries to gain foothold on Israel-Syria border.

US President Donald Trump emphasized that “The US will not allow Iran to take control over Syria. The US will not leave Israel alone in the arena,” a senior official in the US administration who reportedly spoke with Trump on the matter told Israel Hayom.

The statements come as Iran tries to gain a foothold on the border between Syria and Israel, and amidst reports that Iran is building missile factories in southern Syria.

According to the official, the US has been holding in-depth meetings about post-civil war Syria. “We are ready for all scenarios,” he added. “We will not allow harm to Israel’s security interests in the region.”

On Saturday, Channel 2 reported that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intends to propose an outline for significant changes in the Iran nuclear deal when he meets US President Donald Trump in New York this week.

According to the report, the Prime Minister is not only going to speak out and warn against the danger from Iran, but also present a plan that will prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power. Netanyahu also plans to discuss this topic at his address at the UN General Assembly.