Netanyahu says 'no' to Swedish PM

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu refused Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven's request to meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to Channel 2, Netanyahu's refusal is because Löfven sees the Palestinian Authority as an independent country, and Sweden's Foreign Minister claimed Israel kills terrorists "without trial."

On Friday, Netanyahu arrived in New York after visiting Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. He is expected to hold diplomatic meetings with international leaders, including with US President Donald Trump.

Arutz Sheva will provide complete coverage of the New York meetings.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon will preside over a General Assembly session for the first time when Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addresses the UN on Tuesday.

Ambassador Danon was elected Vice President of the General Assembly. In addition, he will serve as a representative of the Western European and Others (WEOG) regional group.

Danon will preside over General Assembly meetings and take part in setting the Assembly’s agenda, as well as oversee rules and decorum during sessions.