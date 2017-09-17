Former Egyptian president's jail sentence reduced

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi's jail sentence was shortened on Saturday by an appeals court in Cairo.

Morsi is serving a life sentence for conspiring to commit terrorist acts with foreign organizations and further sentences of 40 and 20 years in prison for leaking state secrets to Qatar and for the unlawful detention and torture of protesters.

On Saturday, the forty-year sentence for leaking state secrets was shortened to twenty-five years.

Along with 100 other people, including many members of the Muslim Brotherhood, Morsi was sentenced to death in 2015. However, the death sentence was later overturned.

Morsi, 66, an Islamist and one of the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, became President of Egypt in 2011, but was overturned in a coup d'etat led by Defense Minister General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in 2013. El-Sisi was later elected by popular vote.