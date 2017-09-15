Two teens pulled from Jordan River

Two teenagers pulled unconscious from the Jordan River, in an area not open for hikers.

Two teenagers were pulled unconscious from the Jordan River, between Sde Nehemia and Kibbutz Amir, on Friday afternoon.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided them with medical treatment and attempted to resuscitate them.

An initial report said that three teenagers were involved in the incident but that was later proven to be unfounded.

Senior Magen David Adom paramedic Gavriel Danino said, "We received a call from Magen David Adom about three boys, about 17 years old, who had fallen into a part of the river that is not open to hikers.”

“We arrived at the scene with large forces, which included ambulances and mobile intensive care units, and a helicopter also landed at the scene. On the river bank we saw a 17-year-old boy, unconscious, without a pulse who wasn’t breathing, and immediately we began giving him medical treatment,” he added.

“While we were carrying out advanced CPR operations, civilians in the area rescued another unconscious boy from the river. Our additional teams that were already in the area began resuscitation operations on him as well.”

The two teens were taken to the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat for further treatment.

In April, three young men drowned in the Kinneret (Sea of ​​Galilee) and their bodies were discovered after a week of searching.

