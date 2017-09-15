Aliyah and the Enemy Within

The Internal Struggle that makes us strong to withstand discouragement and fear.

Dr. Sam Minskoff,

French aliyah (file)
The Aliyah Time team discusses the dynamics and strategy of dealing with inner conflicts concerning emigration to Israel (Aliyah).



