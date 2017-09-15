The Aliyah Time team discusses the dynamics and strategy of dealing with inner conflicts concerning emigration to Israel (Aliyah).
Aliyah and the Enemy Within
The Internal Struggle that makes us strong to withstand discouragement and fear.
Dr. Sam Minskoff, 15/09/17 17:36
French aliyah (file)
Marc Israel Sellem/Flash90
