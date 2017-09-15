Tragedy at Israeli music festival

20-year-old man dies after falling from high fence at music festival in Hamat Gader in northern Israel.

Tragedy struck a music festival in northern Israel Friday, when a 20-year-old man died after sustaining serious injuries in a fall.

The death occurred at the Rising Spirit Festival, currently underway at the Hamat Gader park along the border with Syria in northern Israel.

The man fell from a fence at the park, falling from a height of 17 feet.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene and provided first aid before airlifting him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

MDA officials say the man was in critical condition during the evacuation, after suffering multiple injuries from the fall.

Officials at Rambam Hospital were forced to declare the man dead shortly after his arrival.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

“When we got there, we saw a young man in his 20s, unconscious, who had sustained a head injury and multi-system trauma,” said MDA paramedics Meir Ashraf and Vicki Kleng.

“People who were present at the scene provided first aid,” the MDA paramedics continued. “Once we arrived, we provided life-saving medical treatment…then transferred him to an MDA helicopter which had landed nearby and evacuated him to the hospital while continuing to treat him. He was in critical, unstable condition.”