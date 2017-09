French soldier attacked by knife-wielding man shouting "Allah". No injuries reported.

Police at the Eiffel Tower, Paris

A knife-wielding man attempted to stab a soldier on patrol in a suspected terrorist attack in Paris Friday morning.

The soldier was able to subdue the attacker without suffering any injuries himself.

The attack took place outside the Chatelet metro station at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time. The attacker reference ISIS and shouted 'Allah,' the Arabic word for God, police stated.

The attacker does not have a criminal record, local authorities reported.