Mass 'selichot' prayers at Western Wall - in pictures

Thousands gathered at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem before dawn Friday morning for selichot prayers ahead of the Rosh Hashana holiday next week.

Rabbi Shlomo Amar, the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem and former Chief Rabbi of Israel joined the mass prayer service. The prayers were led by the chazan Moshe Havusha.

At the end of the service, Rabbi Amar recited a prayer for the safety and success of Israel's security forces. He then prayed that the character of the Western Wall be preserved - a veiled reference to attempts by the Reform movement to expand non-traditional prayer at the holy site - and the the sanctity of the Sabbath be maintained.





