North Korea launches missile over Japan

North Korea launches missile over Japanese airspace, for the second time in a month.

North Korea launched a missile over Japanese airspace on Thursday night (Friday morning local time), for the second time in a month, ABC News reports.

The report cited Japan's public broadcasting network, NHK, which said that the missile passed over Japanese airspace near Hokkaido, the same prefecture under which a KN-17 intermediate-range missile travelled on August 28.

The network reported that the launch seemed to have occurred at 6:57 a.m. local time in Japan, passing over the country's airspace nine minutes later. NHK added that there was no attempt to shoot down the missile.

South Korea’s military said that North Korea had fired an unidentified missile from the Sunan district in Pyongyang, toward the eastern direction, according to Reuters.

The South Korean and U.S. militaries are analyzing details of the launch, the South’s Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The latest missile launch comes amid ongoing tensions between North Korea and the U.S. and its allies.

Several days after launching a missile over Japan, North Korea announced it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The UN Security Council responded to the test by imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang.

North Korea later vowed to accelerate its weapons programs in response to the sanctions and, on Thursday, threatened to use nuclear weapons on the United States and Japan.