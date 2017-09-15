Jewish rights to the land of Israel

Jay Shapiro posits that the Palestinian Arab claims to history in the land of israel are baseless.

Jay Shapiro,

Map of Israel, Middle East
Jay Shapiro claims that the Palestinian Arabs have succeeded in convincing too many people that they, and not the Jews, have a history in the land of Israel.

In his opinion israel must actively oppose this false narrative.



Tags:The Israeli prespective


