Can factor investing lead to better results?

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Professor Elroy Dimson of the Cambridge Judge Business School define factor investing. The factor method of investing makes investment selection a little quicker than traditional methods.

Dr. Dimson explains what factor investing is and shares how it can benefit an investment portfolio. He also discusses his latest book, Financial Market History: Reflections on the Past for Investors Today.

How to talk to your parents about their finance? Doug shares a 10 Secrets to Talking to Your Parents About Money list. Its perfect for adult children who need a little help to approach delicate financial questions with their parents.