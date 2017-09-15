Terror attack thwarted in Jerusalem

Security forces in the capital apprehended a wanted terrorist Thursday evening, following warnings by intelligence sources that the suspect was preparing for an attack in Jerusalem, possibly as early as Thursday night.

Police and Border Police units were on high alert throughout much of the day, with fears of an imminent attack in the capital. Security forces closed off a number a number of entrances and crossing points into the city during the high alert, Channel 2 reported.

The suspect, a resident of the Isawiya neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, was located along with his vehicle on Mount Scopus. Police took the suspect into custody and transferred him to intelligence officials for questioning.