'Samaria is necessary for Israel's national security'

Construction Minister at cornerstone ceremony for 650 housing units in Samaria: 'We don't have to choose between Amona or Dimona.'

Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) participated Thursday evening in the cornerstone-laying ceremony for the construction of 650 housing units in the Beit Aryeh-Ofarim local council in western Samaria.

Already today the tractors began work on the construction approved by the Israeli government.

An additional 450 housing units will be built in the community in the future.

Minister Galant said that "Beit Aryeh and the hills of Samaria are essential for the security of the coastal plain, and there is great importance in the momentum of construction throughout Judea and Samaria in order to strengthen Israel's security."

"We don't have to choose between Dimona or Amona, between Beit Aryeh or Beit Shean. It's both. We are engaged in massive construction throughout Israel and are working to solve the housing crisis for young couples in Israel. " Galant emphasized that Beit Aryeh is located 10 minutes from the center of the country. "I call upon the young people - come take part in the fulfillment of Zionism while maintaining your quality of life."

Avi Naim, head of the Beit Aryeh council, said that "this is a historic event for the Beit Aryeh - Ofarim local council and for the settlement of Samaria. The hundreds of young families who will build their homes here will be part of the foundations of the State of Israel, the settlements, and the value of the Jewish people returning to their homes."

"We have no intention of stopping or resting for a moment. We are paving roads, building houses and planting vineyards here, in the beating heart of the Land of Israel," he added.