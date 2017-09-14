Jerusalem man indicted over membership in Hamas-linked group

An indictment was filed Thursday against Rami Fakhuri, a 26-year-old Jerusalem Arab for membership in a terrorist organization and membership in an illegal illegal organization.

According to the indictment, Fakhuri serves as a senior figure in the illegal terrorist organization Shabaab Al-Aqsa (Al-Aqsa Brigade Youth), an illegal group which serves as the Hamas wing on the Temple Mount with the purpose of "defending the Al Aqsa Mosque."

Shabaab Al-Aqsa's operatives have been instrumental in instigating violent incidents on the Temple Mount in recent years, including clashes with security forces and attacks on visitors. The organization also carries out social activities in addition to committing acts of violence.

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office has recently indicted 13 other defendants for membership in the Shabab al-Aqsa organization, some of whom were involved in an attempt to carry out violent attacks against the security forces and visitors to the Temple Mount.

The State Prosecutor's Office is seeking to detain Fakhuri until the end of the proceedings against him.