Ayelet Shaked chosen as Israel's 'most influential woman'

Lady Globes magazine has chosen Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Habayit Hayehudi) as 'Israel's Most Influential Woman'.
In a survey commissioned by the magazine, 20% of respondents said that Shaked was the most influential woman in Israel, with actress Gal Gadot coming in second at 13%. Israel Bank Governor Karnit Flug took third place with 8%, followed by Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud), and outgoing Supreme Court President Miriam Naor.
"Thank you to all the readers for selecting me. Its a compliment. " Shaked tweeted.
In July, Forbes magazine chose Shaked as 'Israel's Woman of the Year.' The list included 50 women from various fields: scholars, philosophers, directors, businesswomen etc. who have a significant influence on Israeli society.