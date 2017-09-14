Watch: IDF soldiers dance with haredi Jews at wedding





A video making rounds on the internet shows the common if largely unpublicized sight of IDF soldiers dancing together with haredi Jews at a wedding in Bet Shemesh.

The video, which was provided by Behadrei Hareidim, was taken at the wedding of an IDF officer serving in the Nahal Hareidi-Netzach Yehuda battalion. Friends and rabbis from his Yeshiva showed up and danced with the soldiers from his unit throughout the wedding.

Nahal Haredi, also known as Netzach Yehuda, is a battalion in the Kfir Brigade that enables haredi soldiers to serve in the IDF. Woman are forbidden on base, and soldiers receive special food that conforms to a stringent halakhic standard of Jewish dietary laws.