Iran arrests ISIS member near Tehran

Iranian authorities arrest a leader of the Islamic State who planned attacks during Shiite ceremonies.

Iranian authorities have arrested a leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group, The Associated Press reported Wednesday, citing the semi-official Iranian news outlet YJC.ir.

The report said the suspect was in contact with 300 ISIS members and was planning attacks during Shiite ceremonies across the country next month.

Members of the elite Revolutionary Guard detained the suspect in a town near Tehran, according to the report, which did not identify the suspect, and would only say he spent a night in the Tehran neighborhood of Dolatabad, an Iraqi community, after arriving in the country.

Last month, Iranian security forces said they had broken up a group linked to ISIS which was planning attacks in religious centers in the country and trying to hide weapons in home appliances.

Prior to that, Iranian security forces had arrested members of an ISIS-linked group which planned bombings and suicide attacks in religious centers. The number of suspected terrorists arrested in that operation was not disclosed.

Those arrests came days after Iranian Revolutionary Guards fired missiles from western Iran into eastern Syria, aiming at ISIS bases which had claimed responsibility for twin attacks that killed 18 people in Tehran on June 7.

ISIS claimed responsibility for attacks in Tehran that killed 17 people at the parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in June.