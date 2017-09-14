A lesson on Moshe’s Death

When can we learn from the story of Moses’ death?

The story of Moses’ death in this week’s reading has received extensive literary treatment from Tannaitic times through the Middle Ages, in a wide variety of Jewish works.

The narrative told in the Bible reveals many gaps, which have been filled in by Midrashic material of the Sages in various periods and by extensive discussion of Jewish philosophers, as well as Bible commentary up to our day.

The reason for Moses’ death, the way in which he died, the type of burial he received and other topics are treated with a variety of approaches, sometimes surprisingly inconsistent one with another.