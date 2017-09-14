An Israeli doctor at the World Health Organization

After 21 years in which Israel did not have a representative in the administration of the World Health Organization, there is an Israeli representative on the organization's executive committee as of Wednesday.

Prof. Itamar Grotto, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Health, was chosen for the post by members of the organization during an election held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) welcomed Grotto’s election, saying, "Congratulations to Professor Itamar Grotto, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Health, on the occasion of his appointment to the prestigious position."

"This is a worthy and honorable appointment, and Professor Grotto is an esteemed and leading professional in the field of medicine and will be able to represent Israel and the health system faithfully," added Litzman.

Reacting to the appointment, Grotto said on Wednesday, "I was particularly moved today, and I promise to do everything in my power to faithfully represent the interests of the state."